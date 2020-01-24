Intl Fcstone Inc. Acquires 4,664 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 981,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,320,000 after acquiring an additional 657,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.09. 3,273,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,489. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.32. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $134.46 and a 52 week high of $169.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8855 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

