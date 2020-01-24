Intl Fcstone Inc. Acquires 9,498 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.6% of Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 474.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.83. 138,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,221. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.97. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $102.29 and a twelve month high of $121.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9093 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

