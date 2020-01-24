Intl Fcstone Inc. Acquires Shares of 41,180 Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Intl Fcstone Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Intl Fcstone Inc. owned 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,009,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,208,000 after acquiring an additional 181,003 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 391,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,013,000 after acquiring an additional 23,851 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 164,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 32,760 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1,424.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 139,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 130,549 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 105,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 47,692 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,680. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.99. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $51.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.