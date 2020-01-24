Intl Fcstone Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 142.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,401 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485,046 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,901,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,835,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,383 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,921,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,357,000 after purchasing an additional 814,635 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $48,508,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

BND stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,548,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,119. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.02. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $79.39 and a 52-week high of $85.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1873 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.