Intl Fcstone Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

IVW traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,300. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.38 and a fifty-two week high of $203.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.94 and its 200-day moving average is $185.17.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

