Intl Fcstone Inc. Buys 2,147 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 47,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGC stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $114.39. 1,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,693. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $90.61 and a 52 week high of $115.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5168 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mega Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

