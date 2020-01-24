Intl Fcstone Inc. Buys 5,806 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in Southern by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,704,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,871,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Southern by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,270,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,352,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,544 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,409,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,610 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $53,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

SO traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,013,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,815. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.64. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $47.11 and a 1 year high of $68.99. The stock has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $130,168,772.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,864,899.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $124,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,965.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,218,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,737,603. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

