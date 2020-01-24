Intl Fcstone Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 249.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 172,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 78,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.10. The company had a trading volume of 95,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,932. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.61. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.33 and a fifty-two week high of $210.26.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

