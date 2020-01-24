Intl Fcstone Inc. Has $1.08 Million Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 128.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,016 shares during the quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 12.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,600,000 after buying an additional 186,042 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.2% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,329,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,092,000 after buying an additional 77,059 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 5.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 968,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after buying an additional 47,285 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 866,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after buying an additional 56,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 840,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

DNP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.91. The company had a trading volume of 21,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,168. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

