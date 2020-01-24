Intl Fcstone Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,365 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $431,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 22,835 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Walmart by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 12,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Walmart by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 32,135 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 62,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.51.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,352,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,318,016. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $125.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.25 and a 200-day moving average of $116.37. The firm has a market cap of $329.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.