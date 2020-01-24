Intl Fcstone Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 128.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 97,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.06. 125,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,147. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.69 and its 200 day moving average is $122.16. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $106.55 and a one year high of $131.86.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

