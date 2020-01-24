Intl Fcstone Inc. Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 258.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,041 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.6% of Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 286.6% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 16,027 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $65.27. 10,825,786 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.35.

