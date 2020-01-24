Intl Fcstone Inc. Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. owned about 0.68% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FEMB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 32,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 2,055.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

FEMB traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,654. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $40.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.189 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

