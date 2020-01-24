Intl Fcstone Inc. Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,348 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 163,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 284,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,881,000 after acquiring an additional 20,707 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.56. The company had a trading volume of 857,100 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.86 and its 200 day moving average is $73.67. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

