Intl Fcstone Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 51,081 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000.

Get iShares Transportation Average ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IYT traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.27. 241,019 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.39.

iShares Transportation Average ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.