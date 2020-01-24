Intl Fcstone Inc. Purchases 11,003 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Intl Fcstone Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

USMV traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.79. 4,591,103 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.17.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.