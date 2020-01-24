Intl Fcstone Inc. Purchases 41,981 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 375.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,981 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF makes up 1.0% of Intl Fcstone Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Intl Fcstone Inc. owned about 0.15% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTSL. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Vista Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.87. 5,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,080. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $48.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.