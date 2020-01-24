Intl Fcstone Inc. Purchases 8,608 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 535.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,608 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Intl Fcstone Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,707,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 39,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $302.18. The company had a trading volume of 342,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,195. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $240.63 and a one year high of $305.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $1.4285 dividend. This represents a $5.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

