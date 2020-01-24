Intl Fcstone Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 108.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,099 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Intl Fcstone Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 151.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.95. 1,090,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,120. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $141.17 and a 52-week high of $193.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.5077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

