Intl Fcstone Inc. Takes Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICSH. Brightworth purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,618,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,676,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,228,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,548 shares during the period.

ICSH stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.42. The stock had a trading volume of 731,829 shares. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.36.

