Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $665.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $575.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 target price (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $615.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.12. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $455.15 and a 52 week high of $616.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $592.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $547.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.49, for a total transaction of $113,670.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 368,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,580,194.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total transaction of $4,113,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,042,638.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,298 shares of company stock worth $12,121,895. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

