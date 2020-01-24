Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ISRG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price target (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.31.

ISRG stock opened at $615.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.12. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $455.15 and a one year high of $616.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $592.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total value of $4,113,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at $11,042,638.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total transaction of $131,541.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,002.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,298 shares of company stock worth $12,121,895 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management now owns 2,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,830,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $1,802,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $3,605,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $7,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

