Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Bought by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Ironwood Financial llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ironwood Financial llc owned about 1.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000.

NYSEARCA BSJM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,520. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%.

