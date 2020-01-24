Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Stake Raised by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.4% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ironwood Financial llc owned approximately 2.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSJN stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,827. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.