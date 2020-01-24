Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 39.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $224.59 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $160.99 and a one year high of $225.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

