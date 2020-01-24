InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Major Shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp Buys 2,048 Shares

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.08 per share, for a total transaction of $14,499.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . alerts:

On Friday, January 17th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 921 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $6,483.84.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 4,121 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $29,011.84.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,808 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $12,746.40.

On Monday, January 13th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,900 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $13,471.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 600 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $4,254.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,500 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $10,470.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,713 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $11,922.48.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,900 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $12,844.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 7,101 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $48,286.80.

On Thursday, December 19th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,368 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $9,534.96.

Shares of ICMB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.11. 32,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,788. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $95.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04 million. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 48.63%. Equities research analysts predict that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICMB shares. ValuEngine downgraded InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

About InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.