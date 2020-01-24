Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Kodiak Sciences (KOD)

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE: KOD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/8/2020 – Kodiak Sciences is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2020 – Kodiak Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kodiak Sciences Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It specializes in novel therapeutics to treat chronic and retinal diseases. The company’s product candidates consists of KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and Uveitis, KSI-201 for treatment resistant wet AMD and KSI-401 for dry AMD which are in clinical stage. Kodiak Sciences Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

1/3/2020 – Kodiak Sciences is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Kodiak Sciences is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

12/24/2019 – Kodiak Sciences is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Kodiak Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kodiak Sciences Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It specializes in novel therapeutics to treat chronic and retinal diseases. The company’s product candidates consists of KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and Uveitis, KSI-201 for treatment resistant wet AMD and KSI-401 for dry AMD which are in clinical stage. Kodiak Sciences Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

12/17/2019 – Kodiak Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2019 – Kodiak Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of KOD opened at $65.96 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $81.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.01.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33).

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,902,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.47 per share, for a total transaction of $122,633,093.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

