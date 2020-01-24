Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for McCarthy & Stone (MCS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of McCarthy & Stone (LON: MCS) in the last few weeks:

1/14/2020 – McCarthy & Stone was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 154 ($2.03) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 137 ($1.80).

1/10/2020 – McCarthy & Stone had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.37) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 155 ($2.04).

1/9/2020 – McCarthy & Stone had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 150 ($1.97). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – McCarthy & Stone was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 134 ($1.76) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 133 ($1.75).

12/4/2019 – McCarthy & Stone had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 130 ($1.71).

LON MCS opened at GBX 150.90 ($1.99) on Friday. McCarthy & Stone PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 121.40 ($1.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 159.90 ($2.10). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 145.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $810.88 million and a P/E ratio of 19.86.

In related news, insider Gill Barr acquired 7,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £9,944.10 ($13,080.90).

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

