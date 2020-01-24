Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Premier (PINC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Premier (NASDAQ: PINC):

1/23/2020 – Premier was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/23/2020 – Premier was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

1/19/2020 – Premier had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Premier was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

1/4/2020 – Premier was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

1/2/2020 – Premier was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

12/28/2019 – Premier was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

12/27/2019 – Premier was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/26/2019 – Premier was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

12/12/2019 – Premier was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

12/11/2019 – Premier was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

12/6/2019 – Premier was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

12/3/2019 – Premier was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

11/29/2019 – Premier was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

11/27/2019 – Premier was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $36.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.20. Premier Inc has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

Get Premier Inc alerts:

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.50 million. Premier had a net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 51.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Premier Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $3,173,005.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,284 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,941.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 1,985 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $73,484.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,948.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,700 shares of company stock worth $3,555,484. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Premier during the third quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Premier by 160.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Premier during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Premier by 11.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Premier during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.