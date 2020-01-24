Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Schlumberger (SLB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB):

1/22/2020 – Schlumberger had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Schlumberger was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $44.00.

1/14/2020 – Schlumberger is now covered by analysts at Bernstein Bank. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Schlumberger is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Schlumberger was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/2/2020 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/24/2019 – Schlumberger was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/10/2019 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $42.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/27/2019 – Schlumberger is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

SLB traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $35.77. 676,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,403,975. The firm has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $318,240.00. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $2,332,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,735 shares of company stock worth $3,594,864. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 14,241.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,921,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,977,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,269,000 after purchasing an additional 94,751 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 12.8% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 92,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

