Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for State Street (STT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for State Street (NYSE: STT):

1/21/2020 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $87.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – State Street had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus.

1/20/2020 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $85.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – State Street was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $68.00.

1/6/2020 – State Street was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/6/2020 – State Street was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $76.00.

12/23/2019 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $76.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $65.00 to $81.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $67.00 to $89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – State Street was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2019 – State Street was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/27/2019 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $81.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.33. The company had a trading volume of 206,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,738. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.32.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. State Street’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 7,124 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $520,764.40. Also, Director Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $1,642,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,984 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,865. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 91.7% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 472.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

