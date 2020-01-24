Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for E*TRADE Financial (ETFC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ: ETFC):

1/24/2020 – E*TRADE Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – E*TRADE Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $44.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – E*TRADE Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $41.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – E*TRADE Financial had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $50.00 to $53.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – E*TRADE Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $48.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2020 – E*TRADE Financial was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/20/2019 – E*TRADE Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/19/2019 – E*TRADE Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $46.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – E*TRADE Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/6/2019 – E*TRADE Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/3/2019 – E*TRADE Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $50.00 to $51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2019 – E*TRADE Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/27/2019 – E*TRADE Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $39.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

ETFC traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $45.11. 3,807,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,002. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average of $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $52.35.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 35.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $587,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,972,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,775,000 after acquiring an additional 469,538 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,319,000 after acquiring an additional 693,350 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

