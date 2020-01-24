Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 24th (AAL, CERP, HL, JE, MARS, MCRO, MTC, PAF, SBRY, SN)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, January 24th:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Columbus Energy Resources (LON:CERP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at VSA Capital.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Just Eat (LON:JE) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,000 ($13.15).

Mothercare (LON:MTC) had its corporate rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap.

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

STV Group (LON:STVG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

