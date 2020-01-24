Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: APLS) in the last few weeks:

1/7/2020 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

1/7/2020 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Svb Leerink Llc. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Leerink Swann. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from to .

12/24/2019 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel therapeutic compounds to treat disease through the inhibition of the complement system, which is an integral component of the immune system, at the level of C3, the central protein in the complement cascade. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in CRESTWOOD, United States. “

12/19/2019 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

11/27/2019 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “underperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2019 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

Shares of APLS opened at $42.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average of $28.86. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.09). Analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $139,100.00. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

