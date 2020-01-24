Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Plus500 (PLUS)

Plus500 (LON: PLUS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/15/2020 – Plus500 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/7/2020 – Plus500 had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 810 ($10.66) price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Plus500 had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/6/2020 – Plus500 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

PLUS stock opened at GBX 915.20 ($12.04) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Plus500 Ltd has a twelve month low of GBX 399.70 ($5.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,668 ($21.94). The stock has a market capitalization of $995.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 874.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 755.40.

In other news, insider Alon Gonen bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 763 ($10.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,815,000 ($5,018,416.21).

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

