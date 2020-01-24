Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Spotify (SPOT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Spotify (NYSE: SPOT):

1/18/2020 – Spotify was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

1/17/2020 – Spotify was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

1/17/2020 – Spotify had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $185.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Spotify was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/13/2020 – Spotify was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2020 – Spotify was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

1/10/2020 – Spotify was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $178.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

1/9/2020 – Spotify is now covered by analysts at Bernstein Bank. They set an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Spotify is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Spotify had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Spotify had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Spotify was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/1/2020 – Spotify was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

12/4/2019 – Spotify was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $148.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.20. Spotify has a 12 month low of $110.57 and a 12 month high of $161.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.85 and a beta of 1.91.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.76. Spotify had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Spotify’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Spotify by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Spotify by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Spotify by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Spotify by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Spotify by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

