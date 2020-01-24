Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Western Digital (WDC)

Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/23/2020 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $70.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Western Digital was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $64.00.

1/21/2020 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Longbow Research from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Western Digital was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

1/16/2020 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $64.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from to .

1/7/2020 – Western Digital was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

1/7/2020 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Cascend Securities from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/27/2019 – Western Digital was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/21/2019 – Western Digital was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2019 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $64.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Western Digital was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/16/2019 – Western Digital was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

12/16/2019 – Western Digital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Longbow Research.

12/11/2019 – Western Digital was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/9/2019 – Western Digital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

12/5/2019 – Western Digital was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/2/2019 – Western Digital is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $70.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.70 and a 200-day moving average of $57.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46, a PEG ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Western Digital Corp has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 52.49%.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $278,800.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,041,184.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,376.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,091 shares of company stock valued at $2,941,823. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

