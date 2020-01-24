Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for argenx (ARGX)

argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/22/2020 – argenx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $172.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

1/17/2020 – argenx had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – argenx had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a price target on the stock.

1/9/2020 – argenx had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $179.00 to $184.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – argenx had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $164.00.

1/9/2020 – argenx had its “average” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

1/6/2020 – argenx had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $177.00 to $194.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/2/2020 – argenx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

12/30/2019 – argenx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

12/27/2019 – argenx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $181.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

12/16/2019 – argenx had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $160.00 to $192.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2019 – argenx had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $154.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ARGX traded down $4.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.39. 55,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,190. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.44 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.68 and its 200 day moving average is $137.89. argenx SE – has a one year low of $101.53 and a one year high of $169.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in argenx by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in argenx during the third quarter worth about $16,975,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in argenx by 115.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 61,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

