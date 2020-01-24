Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Biogen (BIIB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) recently:

1/23/2020 – Biogen had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Biogen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $262.00 to $270.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Biogen was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/3/2020 – Biogen was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/2/2020 – Biogen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Biogen was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $260.00.

12/6/2019 – Biogen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

12/6/2019 – Biogen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $335.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2019 – Biogen was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BIIB traded down $6.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.14. 1,260,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,339. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $338.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $294.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.37. The company has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.27 by $0.90. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 33.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

