Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives Hold Rating from William Blair

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.79. 38,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,123. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $53.34 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 10.39 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.24.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 36.31%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Geary sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $325,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,489.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,865 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

