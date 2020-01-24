IOST (IOST) Market Capitalization Tops $63.05 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, IOST has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. One IOST token can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, DDEX, Huobi and Koinex. IOST has a market cap of $63.05 million and $23.84 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOST alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $468.19 or 0.05521834 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026760 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00127770 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019839 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00034035 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002385 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. IOST’s official website is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken.

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Upbit, HitBTC, Bitkub, CoinBene, DragonEX, Hotbit, Koinex, OKEx, BitMart, DDEX, GOPAX, CoinZest, Bithumb, Kyber Network, Coineal, ABCC, Livecoin, BitMax, Huobi, IDEX, Binance, WazirX, BigONE, Vebitcoin, Ethfinex, IDAX, Bitrue, OTCBTC, Kucoin, Zebpay and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.