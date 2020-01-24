IoTeX Price Hits $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. IoTeX has a total market cap of $21.13 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including Coineal, Bgogo, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00037085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $461.50 or 0.05539878 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026689 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00127879 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020203 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00034014 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002404 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,999 tokens. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bgogo, Coineal, IDEX, Binance, Bilaxy and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

