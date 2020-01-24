IQ.cash Market Cap Achieves $8,853.00 (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, IQ.cash has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. IQ.cash has a total market cap of $8,853.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQ.cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.57 or 0.03153503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00201692 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00124726 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IQ.cash Coin Profile

IQ.cash’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 11,296,163 coins and its circulating supply is 3,896,163 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia. The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash.

IQ.cash Coin Trading

IQ.cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQ.cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQ.cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

