Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 74.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 47,598 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Iqvia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Iqvia by 49.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Iqvia during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Iqvia by 13.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iqvia alerts:

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.73. 27,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,294. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $123.57 and a 52-week high of $164.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.64.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $1,004,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $3,866,090 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.10.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.