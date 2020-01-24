IRISnet Hits Market Capitalization of $10.31 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. IRISnet has a market cap of $10.31 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,003,535,449 coins and its circulating supply is 531,878,469 coins. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog.

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

