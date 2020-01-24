Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,967 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 2.3% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 601.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.31.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,315,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,938,183. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $256.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.