Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 98,830 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,854,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,829,887,000 after acquiring an additional 509,082 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,926,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,021,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,395 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,914,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,020,981,000 after acquiring an additional 83,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,496,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $485,210,000 after acquiring an additional 101,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. HSBC lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Nomura lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.41.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $60.56. 1,036,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,935,683. The stock has a market cap of $250.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.12. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.