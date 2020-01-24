Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 3.0% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $22,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JBJ Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in Facebook by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,563 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 250.3% in the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on FB shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.75.

Shares of FB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,662,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,158,482. The firm has a market cap of $626.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.08 and a 200-day moving average of $194.79. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.52 and a 12 month high of $222.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 789,360 shares of company stock worth $151,245,323 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.