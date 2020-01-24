Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 75.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,446 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 173,992 shares during the quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,865 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 32,953 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.97.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.91. The stock had a trading volume of 27,606,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,784,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $62.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James J. Goetz bought 86,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $5,037,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,020,812.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

