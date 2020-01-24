Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 80.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,651 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 180,814 shares during the quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 408.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,081,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,692,901. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $208.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average is $48.88.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Edward Jones raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

